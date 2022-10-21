Will the Hudson Valley See 70 Degrees Again This Weekend?

This past week has been downright cold at times. The Hudson Valley and Catskills woke up to temperatures at or below freezing for consecutive days this week. Highs Friday were actually a bit warmer than the past two days, as temps reached the 60s by afternoon. Will we see even warmer temperatures by the weekend?

The Weather Channel says that highs Saturday could reach 70 degrees by the afternoon. Skies will remain sunny, so that should keep the cooler temps away for the majority of the day. Clouds will start to roll in by overnight, as lows will fall to around 40. it will remain cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s and a chance for showers by afternoon.

This will keep the milder air in the area, as highs through most of next week will stay in the upper 60s, with rain possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Purestock Purestock loading...

Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

What's the forecast looking like the remainder of the season? Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast. Will we see more of that this year?

Will We Finally Get Some Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by mid autumn could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.

One of the Hottest Summers on Record

The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record.

According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 34 days of 90-degree or above temperatures since May.

Will This Winter Be Severe?

Read HERE.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.