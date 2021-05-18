Will Stewart, NYC Airports Begin Weighing Their Passengers Before Flights?

You've weighed your suitcase, but you might want to weigh yourself.

We all know the dreaded 50 pound limit for our suitcases at an airport. If you fly first class, the pound limit is even higher. But what if there was a weight limit for you? Well, according to Fox Business, airline passengers might have to step on the scale themselves.

Fox Business reports that a new report suggests airline passengers could be required to weigh themselves at the airport or state how much they weigh, before boarding a flight. This report is from the Federal Aviation Administration that has rumors spreading that airlines must update the average passenger weight. The potential for the updated average passenger weight comes as the obesity rate increases in the U.S.

According to Fox Business, people who would need to be weighed would be selected at random, if airlines will have to start weighing people. This will be completely voluntary. If someone were to decline, a new random passenger would be selected. It appears the average adult passenger and carry-on bag weight will be increased to 190 this summer, and 195 this winter. Currently, it is 170 pounds and 175 pounds, respectively. The Federal Aviation Administration recommends that these weight surveys are completed every 36 months.

At this time, it is unclear when this new survey could happen, according to Fox Business. But it wouldn't be surprising to see this happen at some local airports. The greater New York City area houses three airports alone, LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark. Just a few hours north of the NYC area is Stewart Airport right in the Hudson Valley, and Albany International.

