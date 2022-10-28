Your Halloween Weekend Weather For the Hudson Valley

While Halloween isn't until Monday, many will venture out this weekend to celebrate the holiday. After a few warm and humid days in the area, that made it feel like it was late summer, the Hudson Valley cooled off considerably Friday. Highs Friday afternoon stayed in the 50s, as lows will approach freezing overnight.

But how does the weekend look for the are? Will it rain again soon?

Hudson Valley Forecast

The Weather Channel says that highs Saturday will reach the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Lows will once again fall to around 30, with some higher elevations seeing the 20s Saturday night. Sunday will call for increasing clouds, with highs in the mid 60s.

Halloween Monday will bring the chance for rain, especially later in the evening. This will once again bring above average temperatures back to the region, with highs remaining in the upper 60s for the majority of the week ahead.

Purestock Purestock loading...

The Rest of Fall in the Hudson Valley?

What's the forecast looking like the remainder of the season? Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast. Will we see more of that this year?

Will We Get More Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by mid autumn could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.

One of the Hottest Summers on Record

The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record.

According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 34 days of 90-degree or above temperatures since May.

Will This Winter Be Severe?

The forecast have been confusing and contradicting so far. Read HERE, and HERE, or HERE.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.