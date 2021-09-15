Wildly Popular Dutchess County 2nd Fridays Extended Into Fall

When Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie announced that they would be celebrating Second Fridays throughout the summer, I was pretty excited. Eastdale Village is one of the coolest new spots in Dutchess County, and it's growing by the day. And the Second Friday Celebrations were a great way to get together with friends and enjoy good food and good music. Now Eastdale Village has even more great news for us.

Second Fridays turned out to be so popular that they are being extended into the fall. Get to Eastdale Village on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie on Friday, Oct. 8 from 6PM - 9PM for all of your favorite fall activities including live music by Heavy Gauge, delicious food by Las Tres Americas and Pop's Place, face painting by Penny's Party Place, pumpkin painting by Amanda's Macaron Shoppe, and craft beverage tastings by both Taconic Distillery and Millhouse Brewery. If you’ve been wanting to check out Eastdale Village, but haven’t had the chance, this would be the perfect time. And bring your friends and family because there is something for everyone.

If you’re not familiar with Eastdale Village, it’s a new Town Center which includes luxury rental apartments, commercial businesses, a true sense of community, and it seems that new businesses and restaurants are popping up faster than I can keep up with them. Which is a good thing, especially after the last year and a half we've all had. It’s a great concept and a great place. And now with extended Second Friday Celebrations, it’s even better.

