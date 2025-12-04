NYC Visitor Gets Lost in Hudson Valley Wilderness With No Signal

Here in the Hudson Valley, most of us know better than to wander off the beaten path after dark. But one New York City visitor didn't get the memo, triggering a full-on winter rescue.

New York City Visitor Gets Lost in Ulster County

According to the DEC, the fifty-seven-year-old hiker was staying with a friend near the base of Samuel’s Point in the Town of Olive. The cliff is a rugged, trailless peak tucked inside the Slide Mountain Wilderness, not to be confused with Sam's Point in Minnewaska. As the sun dipped behind the Catskills, the visitor pushed toward the summit, relying on a cell phone map to navigate through thick brush and rocky terrain.

The only problem was that cell service disappeared long before the hiker reached the top, taking the map with it. Disoriented, surrounded by dense vegetation, and with temperatures dropping fast, the situation quickly turned dangerous.

Desperate Satellite Text Sent to Friend

With no signal to call for help, the hiker turned to the satellite messenger feature on their phone. But instead of directly calling for help, the lost hiker sent a distress text to a friend back in New York City. Luckily, that person smartly alerted 911.

Using coordinates relayed from dispatch, DEC Rangers fought their way up the mountain and located the lost hiker at 7:45pm. Cold, hungry, and exhausted, the visitor was given warm layers and food before being carefully guided back through the darkness. Everyone reached the patrol vehicles safely by 9pm.

Rangers Say This Is the Time of Year to Be Prepared

Winter conditions are already settling into the Catskills, and Rangers say now is not the time to wing it. Before heading out, hikers should always check the latest weather and trail conditions, as even a short climb can turn icy or snowy with little warning.

The DEC has more winter safety tips on its website for anyone planning to explore this season.