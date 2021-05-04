Wild Brawl On Incoming Flight To New York Leads To Arrest

There's something about flying that sometimes brings out the worst in people. Perhaps it's the stress of traveling? Or maybe some people are just a bit crazy? This was the case Sunday, according to ABC, when a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on a flight bound for JFK Airport. And according to the court records, it all started because the female passenger became upset after a flight attendant didn't pick up their garbage for them.

The American Airlines flight was mid-flight from Miami to New York Sunday when the drama began to escalate. After the attendant apparently failed to pick up the passenger's trash, the 28 year-old passenger followed the airline employee to the back of the plane and began screaming and yelling. When another attendant tried to separate them, the passenger accused the second attendant of shoving her and then clocked the woman. A complaint even indicates that the accused assailant even bragged that the police weren't going to do anything about it.

The defendant stated to the victim that the 'cops aren't going to do anything to me,' and then struck the victim with closed fists, causing the two of them to fall to the floor.

This must have been quite a wild series of events for other passengers to have to witness.

At some point during the altercation, the defendant attempted to pull up or remove the victim's dress.

Well, in this case, the cops did end up doing something about it, as ABC reports that an off-duty NYPD officer happened to be on the flight. ABC says the officer was able to put the suspect in hand restraints for the rest of the flight. The passenger was arrested once the plane landed at JFK. Can't we all just get along?