Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous

I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley.

If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.

My daily commute takes me from Wappingers Falls to Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie, I always end up at the dreaded spot curve. The curve is on 9D just before Mill Street.

East Main Street has such a sharp curve in the road that myself and many other commuters admit to accidentally flipping on their turn signal. The curve almost feels like I'm making a right-angled turn. There is no stop sign there but it does feel like one should stop for safety. You cannot see what vehicles are coming from the other direction.

Taking a curve too fast is one of the main causes for a rollover accident especially in vehicles such as vans and SUV's.

Here is the curve. You might recognize it. Here is another reason why it can be extremely dangerous.

Not only can cars hit this curve too fast but semi trucks could also cause a serious accident at this spot. If you have ever seen a large truck take this curve then you have witnessed that they need more clearance. The trucks usually need to use at least 4-5ft of the opposite lane. If a truck hits that curve and needs to stop halfway in another lane when another car is coming from the other direction it could be catastrophic and even deadly.

Maybe commercial trucks should not be allowed on this path?

