Are we heading for a "mating crisis"? Sounds a bit alarmist, but one NYU professor is convinced we're heading in the wrong direction as a society. The amount of women enrolled in college in the United States is at an all time high, according to the the Wall Street Journal, using data from the U.S. Department of Education. The Journal also goes on to say the gap will continue to widen. So, why are some so concerned by this, and what does this have to do with an impending crisis?

New York University professor Scott Galloway told CNN says that part of the issue is the continued rising cost of college without much change in the quality of education over the years. Galloway says that many young men can simply apply for other jobs, such as construction and other manual labor jobs, law enforcement, and firefighting. Why pursue four years of school when you can make as much salary, if not more elsewhere? Why put yourself in debt for years?

But what he says next is what's drawing disagreement among a number of people.

Galloway says that this leads to mating inequality, as woman with college degrees don't want men who don't have degrees. Is that really true? This has to be grossly exaggerated, does it? Well, he doesn't stop there. The professor claims that the most unstable violent societies in the world are ones with "young depressed men who aren't attaching to work, aren't attaching to school, and aren't attaching to relationships."

Galloway also feels that there is no reversal of this trend in sight. Share your opinions. Is this guy off his rocker?

