Why Is the Government Trying to Buy 95 Acres of Land in Poughkeepsie, New York?

There may be a new landowner in the Hudson Valley, and it's the government.

This week, it was announced that the town applied for a grant for $300,000 to purchase 95 acres of land in Poughkeepsie, New York. The two parcels of land in the Town of Poughkeepsie are mostly forested and include some small wetlands, streams and a meadow. The potential purchase is just part of over $1 million in land that has been acquired by New York State this month.

Why is New York Trying to Purchase Land in Poughkeepsie, New York?

The land is referred to as the "North 100" and is now under the control of New York State as part of a 200-acre land purchase by the Department of Environmental Conservation. The state has instituted a grand program to fund these purchases in order to protect forests and areas of "local importance."

Poughkeepsie, New York North 100 Google Maps loading...

According to the DEC, the land will be established as a community forest and will be protected from any future development projects.

Why is the "North 100" in Poughkeepsie So Important?

According to New York State Officials, the North 100 is home to a mature oak forest with an "undulating terrain with rocky outcrops and ridges". The land, as well as the wetlands, streams and meadows, are vital green spaces that are needed to conserve critical habitats and allow the community to enjoy outdoor recreational activities.

the DEC says the land purchase program is to help conform to New York's 30 by 30 law which says that the state must conserve 30 percent of its land and water by the year 2030. This law supports Joe Biden's “America the Beautiful” Initiative that includes a national 30 by 30 goal.

