Why Are Possum So Popular?

Apparently possums are a pretty popular animal. Who knew? The Mamakating Environmental Education Center on South Road in Wurtsboro had more people sign up for their possum program than spaces available so they are offering a second session this Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1PM - 2:30PM.

Pam Golben of Golben Farms and Jan Berlin of Everything Animals Resource & Activity Center will present a program on these amazing marsupials. Pam Golben holds a B.S. in Environmental Biology from SUNY New Paltz, and is a New York State Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator. Pam was the Curator and Director of the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum's Wildlife Center for 15 years and has been teaching environmental education almost as long as she can remember. A gardener, beekeeper and avid hiker, Pam incorporates her personal experience into each of her programs and looks forward to sharing them with you.

Jan Berlin is founder and director of Everything Animals Resource & Activity Center, Inc., a non-profit humane education and animal welfare organization and sanctuary located in Bullville, NY. Jan has a background in elementary education and conceives, develops and presents her programs throughout the Hudson Valley. The animal ambassadors that Jan brings to programs all live at the sanctuary and most arrived because they were not welcome in traditional animal shelters when their owners could no longer care for them or in the case of native wildlife, when they are deemed unreleasable.

You will learn about the life, myths and value of possums. Then you will get to see a live possum. Seats will fill fast so register early. Masks are required. The Perfectly Possum Program is only $5 per person or $15 per family. For more information about this and other programs at the Mamakating Environmental Education Center, visit their facebook page.