Who Won New York’s Gubernatorial Debate? Twitter Erupts

The New York gubernatorial debate took place and after watching it I'm not quite sure what to make of it but the Twitter universe seems to have it all figured out.

The race for New York's next governor is heating up and tonight we saw our first and only debate promised between our current Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin. The debate was held exclusively on Spectrum and was filmed at Pace University.

Did you watch the debate between the two candidates? Who do you think won? Both candidates seemed to handle themselves quite well.