Who Can Join the VFW and American Legion in New York State?

Do you hear the terms VFW (Veterans' of Foreign War) or the American Legion and automatically think that they are older people who only do things in parades? Not at all.

Who is eligible to join both might surprise you, in fact, if you are eligible to join, you should. Not only are these great civic minded organizations, but they are also a great support systems for former military service members.

So who can join the VFW? According to their website

Anyone who has received an honorable or general discharge from any branch of the United States Armed Forces.

And that person must have also served in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil during their service. This information can be found on a former service members DD-214.

If you do not qualify, but have a member of your family that does, you can join as well, not as a full-member, but as a member of the auxiliary and still help members of your community.

Who can join the American Legion?

You will need to have at least one day of Federal Military service during one of the eligible periods.

You need to have received an honorable or general discharge from one of the United States Armed Forces, with a copy of your DD-214.

If you are not qualified to join, but have a living or deceased family member that is a member or eligible to join, you can join the Auxiliary, which also helps in their community.

There are many different benefits to joining, maybe it is for you, maybe not, but if you are in need of support, reach out to them.

