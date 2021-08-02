Which Dog Food Sold in the Hudson Valley Has Been Recalled?

Okay pet owners, I have been struggling to get my pets food over the last few months, with it's in-stock, suddenly it's not in-stock. Did you resort to doing what I did? Try a different type and hope it passes the toughest customer in the house? Your dog (or cat)?

Here are words that always make you stop and think, 'Dog food being recalled because there is something in it that could make your dog sick.'

Ok what is it this time around? First why is it being recalled? E-coli? Listeria? Salmonella? Those are usually the big reasons, but not this time.

The food in this case, specific ones made by Sunshine Mills, Inc., they are being recalled because of 'potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit.'

You thinking what I am thinking? What in the heck is Aflatoxin? Ok, a quick search and I found out that Aflatoxins are essentially a type of mold that often grows on grains which are used to make pet food. The most common spot for this mold to grow is on corn that is grown in more humid areas, but it can also occur on peanuts and other grains that are ground and used in these pet foods.

High levels of Aflatoxin can be deadly to your pups. In addition to those high levels causing death, the mold (which is not visible to the naked eye) can also damage your pets liver, and at the minimum cause them issues.

The food you need to check out are the following:

TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE

EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE

WILD HARVEST® PREMIUM DOG FOOD CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE

NURTURE FARMS® NATURAL DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &

BROWN RICE RECIPE

HEART TO TAIL PURE BEING® NATURAL DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE

ELM PET FOODS NATURALS CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE DOG FOOD

If you think that you might have the food that is being recalled, immediately stop using the food, grab the bag and then call the company (800) 705-2111 and double check all of the codes to see if the food you have is in the recall.

