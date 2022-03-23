Meet the Lovely Lou from Pets Alive

This week we are featuring the lovely Lou from Pets Alive! He’s a two-year-old Terrier mix with a long history despite his young age. He was first rescued by Pets Alive in early 2021 from an overcrowded shelter in the south and was adopted quickly after. He came back to the Pets Alive in September when his owners could no longer care for him. Lou is ready to find his forever home!

Lou is just bursting with energy and would play all day and night if he could! He loves being outside and enjoys going on walks, so he would be a perfect walking or hiking buddy. Lou also LOVES attention! He likes to be around people and is super friendly to everybody. Lou is also a great model and enjoys getting his picture taken. Pets Alive recently did a photoshoot with Lou for St.Patricks Day, and he had a blast!

Lou has such a fun and loving personality that would fit perfectly into any household. Is he the perfect match for yours?

If you're interested in adopting Lou, fill out an online application and the Pets Alive adoption team will set you an appointment with you to meet him! You can also contact the adoption team by calling 845-386-9738 or email adoptions@petsalive.org. Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY, and is open 7 days a week from 10 am-4 pm.