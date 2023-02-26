Do you feed your pets the best food possible? This is a concern that all pet parents have. We love our fur babies and want to give them the greatest lives.

Those who love their pets give them the best quality food, a safe and healthy home to reside in, plenty of exercise and attention and of course, love.

Recalls can happen with any item, but when one occurs with a popular pet food brand, we question its standards.

Popular Dog Food Brand Issues A Recall

According to the FDA, Nestle Purina Petcare Company voluntarily issued a recall on their dog food. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental Dry Dog Food was the product that was issued.

This was for the 8 and 20 lb bags. Their UPC and Production codes can be viewed here.

The company issued this recall on February 8, 2023.

The dry food that is being recalled was distributed all throughout the US. This was done by prescription through veterinary offices and clinics. It was also available by Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other retailers in order to validate a proper prescription for it.

Why Was Dog Food From Nestle Purina Petcare Company Recalled?

According to the FDA, the company has issued a voluntary recall on its dry dog food,

"due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction."

What Do Pet Owners Do If They Dog Food That Was Recalled?

The FDA recommends that pet owners who purchased the recalled, dry dog food to stop feeding their dogs this product. In fact, it's also recommended to throw away the food somewhere where other animals could not access it, even wildlife.

If dogs who were eating this food before the recall was issued have experienced any different behavior or symptoms, it's recommended by the FDA that pet owners contact their local veterinarian.

The message can also be passed along to any vets, vet techs or retail partners as they should also destroy and discard the product.

The FDA stated that there aren't any other Purina pet care products that were affected by this recall.

Can Pet Parents Receive A Refund If They Purchased The Recalled Dog Food?

An apology was made in regard to any issues that were caused by this recall. The FDA shared the statement,

"We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused. As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority."

Those affected can contact their team at 1-800-345-5678 or by email.

This can be done so from Monday- Saturday between the hours of 8am-5pm.

Information about the product and codes are available

What do you normally feed your pets? Share with us below.

