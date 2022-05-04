New Adventures Await with our Daring Pet of the Week

If you are in need of a traveling companion, we have the perfect guy for you! Meet Biddix, a five-year-old Terrier/Pitbull mix who came to Pets Alive in March of this year. After living in an overcrowded shelter in the south, he now wants to get out and explore the world! Biddix loves going on outdoor adventures, like walks, hikes, and other fun activities. Biddix can play from sunrise to sunset! He is sure to brighten your day every day!

Biddix also has a sweet side to him. He can be calm and gentle when he’s relaxing and will always give you lots of love! This cute guy likes to be around humans and will never miss an opportunity to get some hugs! He likes hanging out with cats too, so he can be a great friend to any feline in the family. Biddix is ready live the rest of his life in a loving forever home. Could it be yours?

If so, Biddix is available for adoption from Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For questions about Biddix, contact them at adoptions@petsalive.org or 845-386-9738. You can also fill out an online application and the dog adoption team will schedule an appointment for you to meet Biddix!