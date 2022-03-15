Meet this Sweetheart Callie from Pets Alive

Ready to have your heart stolen? Meet Callie from Pets Alive! She’s a 1-year-old lab mix with a heart of gold. Callie is a little shy towards strangers, but once she gets to know you she'll shower you in love and devotion. It might take some time for her to get used to you, but it’ll pay off when you see her eyes light up and her tail starts to wag. Callie will stick to you like glue, so if you’re at home a lot, she will definitely keep you company. She can give your life the perfect mix of affection and fun!

Callie is still a baby, so she’s currently working on her leash and training skills. She’s working super hard to be the best girl she can be. She would do best in a cat-free home. She also loves to play and is always full of energy!

Callie is a really affectionate and sweet girl who's waiting for her forever home. With a little patience, lots of love, and plenty of time for her, she will be the perfect match for you!

If you're interested in Callie you can fill out an application with Pets Alive to schedule an appointment to come meet her! Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. If you'd like more information about Callie, email the adoption team at adoptions@petsalive.org or call 845-386-9738.