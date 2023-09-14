Where Can You Return Amazon Items Now in the Hudson Valley?

You found what you thought was going to be the perfect thing on Amazon.com, it arrived shortly after you ordered it and yikes, it was either not as it was described or you just plain hated it.

Do you need to pop it back in the mail and return it? Or is there a place that you are probably already near that you can walk in and return it?

Walking in and returning it (after you start the process on Amazon.com) might just be easier, because there is no waiting around to get the credit, and you don't get stuck having to pay return shipping. So where are these magical Amazon return places? Keep reading for the list of places we found here in the Hudson Valley:

Where can you return your Amazon items in the Hudson Valley NY?

There are a few places that you can take your Amazon returns to, in person, two of which will give you an added incentive to bring them there. We'll share those incentives below. Those places (in the Hudson Valley) where you can bring your Amazon returns include UPS Stores, Kohl's Stores, and Staples stores.

You will need to let Amazon know you are returning the items, get the QR code, and then bring the item to the chosen location, give them the item, let them scan your code, and make sure to get a receipt of the return for your records.

Which stores will give you an added "bonus" for returning your Amazon items to them?

Keep in mind these things can change at any time, but as of the time of this writing, both Kohl's Stores and Staples Stores will give you a coupon off a purchase of their merchandise (in-store only use) when you bring back your Amazon items to them for processing. While you might not need anything at that time, it doesn't hurt to have a look, right?

