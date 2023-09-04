Where in Wappingers Falls Did This Building Used to Stand?

Hudson Valley historians, give us your best guess!

Last week the Grinnell Library in Wappingers Falls shared the above photo as a part of a Throwback Thursday post.

In the post on Facebook, the Grinnell Library explains that the building was known as the Dougherty homestead which was owned by Hugh B. Dougherty who according to the library, "was an original member of The Grinnell Library Association Board of Trustees."

The house then became known as Robins Rest and was then sold to Dr. Phinney who was a "prominent village physician, in 1898." We learn from Grinnell Library that the homestead was later demolished and is now home to a popular shopping plaza.

Do you have a guess as to where this former homestead was located?

Grinnell explains further in the Facebook post writing:

Robins Rest was located across the intersection of Route 9 with East Main Street. The building was sold to Dr. Phinney, a prominent village physician, in 1898. Dr. Phinney died shortly before WWI and Dr. Wallock, a Swiss Chemist, bought the house. The building then exchanged multiple owners and the business ranged from restaurants to nightclubs. In the 1930s it was home to King’s Pinehurst Hotel. The building was eventually demolished to make way for the Imperial Plaza.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

For those not familiar with the Wappingers Falls area, Imperial Plaza is home to stores like Big Lots, Home Depot, and Planet Fitness located right behind the Dutchess Center (with Auto Zone, Los Hornitos, and Dunkin) on Route 9 in Wappingers.

It seems as though Grinnell Library has been posting throwbacks every so often. So if you're a Hudson Valley history buff, give them a follow over on social media to keep up with all the history they share along the way.

Here's another fun Throwback Thursday from Grinnell Library with a splash of Hudson Valley history:

Indulge on These 14 Culinary Delights at the 2023 Dutchess County Fair Are you ready for fair season!? Check out these mouthwatering options at the Dutchess County Fair this year!

Tour Bannerman Island This Year in the Hudson Valley From May until October, Bannerman Island will host tours and fun events giving Hudson Valley residents and those visiting an experience of a lifetime.