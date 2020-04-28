Where Does the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?

Kira-Yan
Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Sullivan County:

    • Barryville: <10
    • Bethel: <10
    • Bloomingburg: 82
    • Burlingham: <10
    • Callicoon: <10
    • Callicoon Center: <10
    • Claryville: <10
    • Cochecton: <10
    • Cuddebackville: <10
    • Eldred: <10
    • Fallsburg: 22
    • Ferndale: <10
    • Forestburgh: <10
    • Fremont Center: <10
    • Glen Spey: 15
    • Glen Wild: <10
    • Grahamsville: <10
    • Hankins: <10
    • Harris: <10
    • Highland Lake: <10
    • Hortonville: <10
    • Hurleyville: 12
    • Jeffersonville: <10
    • Kauneonga Lake: <10
    • Kenoza Lake: <10
    • Kiamesha Lake: <10
    • Lake Huntington: <10
    • Liberty: 124
    • Livingston Manor: 20
    • Loch Sheldrake: 12
    • Long Eddy: <10
    • Mongaup Valley: <10
    • Monticello: 117
    • Mountaindale: 10
    • Narrowsburg:<10
    • Neversink: <10
    • North Branch: <10
    • Obernberg: <10
    • Parksville: <10
    • Phillipsport: <10
    • Pond Eddy: <10
    • Rock Hill: 30
    • Roscoe: <10
    • Smallwood: <10
    • South Fallsburg: 67
    • Summitville: <10
    • Swan Lake: <10
    • Thompsonville: <10
    • Westbrookville: <10
    • White Lake: <10
    • White Sulphur Springs: <10
    • Woodbourne: 20
    • Woodridge: 24
    • Wurtsboro: 35
    • Youngsville: <10
    • Yulan: <10

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Orange County

  • Blooming Grove - 289
  • Chester - 303
  • Cornwall - 120
  • Crawford -76
  • Deerpark - 67
  • Goshen - 364
  • Greenville -64
  • Hamptonburgh - 90
  • Highlands - 103
  • Middletown - 833
  • Minisink - 62
  • Monroe - 504
  • Montgomery - 488
  • Mount Hope - 108
  • New Windsor - 677
  • City of Newburgh - 1,044
  • Town of Newburgh - 534
  • Palm Tree - 549
  • Port Jervis - 95
  • Tuxedo - 54
  • Wallkill - 706
  • Warwick - 476
  • Wawayanda - 162
  • Woodbury - 257

Ulster County

  • Town of Plattekill- 126
  • Town of Shawangunk- 93
  • City of Kingston- 159
  • Town of New Paltz- 71
  • Town of Marlborough- 93
  • Town of Saugerties- 77
  • Town of Lloyd- 113
  • Town of Ulster- 143
  • Town of Wawarsing- 95
  • Town of Rochester-33
  • Town of Rosendale- 29
  • Town of Esopus- 51
  • Town of Hurley- 24
  • Town of Marbletown- 17
  • Town of Woodstock- 18
  • Town of Olive- 12
  • Town of Gardiner- 20
  • Town of Shandaken- 7
  • Town of Denning- 2
  • Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

  • Carmel -330
  • Kent- 183
  • Patterson - 82
  • Philipstown-90
  • Putnam valley- 122
  • Southeast- 181

Dutchess County

  • Amenia- 10
  • Beacon city- 117
  • Beekman- 83
  • Clinton- 23
  • Dover- 44
  • East Fishkill- 163
  • Fishkill- 181
  • Fishkill village- less than 5
  • Hyde Park- 112
  • LaGrange- 121
  • Milan- 10
  • Millbrook- less than 5
  • Millerton village- less than 5
  • North East- less than 5
  • Pawling- 31
  • Pawling Village- 9
  • Pine Plains- 10
  • Pleasant Valley- 45
  • Poughkeepsie- 282
  • Poughkeepsie city- 270
  • Red Hook- 27
  • Red Hook village- less than 5
  • Rhinebeck- 44
  • Rhinebeck Village- 10
  • Stanford- 4
  • Tivoli village- less than 5
  • Union Vale -49
  • Wappinger- 157
  • Wappingers Falls village- 46
  • Washington- 10

* Dutchess County officials note 248 cases are pending address confirmation

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.

