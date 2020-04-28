Where Does the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Sullivan County:

Barryville: <10



Bethel: <10



Bloomingburg: 82



Burlingham: <10



Callicoon: <10



Callicoon Center: <10



Claryville: <10



Cochecton: <10



Cuddebackville: <10



Eldred: <10



Fallsburg: 22



Ferndale: <10



Forestburgh: <10



Fremont Center: <10



Glen Spey: 15



Glen Wild: <10



Grahamsville: <10



Hankins: <10



Harris: <10



Highland Lake: <10



Hortonville: <10



Hurleyville: 12



Jeffersonville: <10



Kauneonga Lake: <10



Kenoza Lake: <10



Kiamesha Lake: <10



Lake Huntington: <10



Liberty: 124



Livingston Manor: 20



Loch Sheldrake: 12



Long Eddy: <10



Mongaup Valley: <10



Monticello: 117



Mountaindale: 10



Narrowsburg:<10



Neversink: <10



North Branch: <10



Obernberg: <10



Parksville: <10



Phillipsport: <10



Pond Eddy: <10



Rock Hill: 30



Roscoe: <10



Smallwood: <10



South Fallsburg: 67



Summitville: <10



Swan Lake: <10



Thompsonville: <10



Westbrookville: <10



White Lake: <10



White Sulphur Springs: <10



Woodbourne: 20



Woodridge: 24



Wurtsboro: 35



Youngsville: <10



Yulan: <10

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Orange County

Blooming Grove - 289

Chester - 303

Cornwall - 120

Crawford -76

Deerpark - 67

Goshen - 364

Greenville -64

Hamptonburgh - 90

Highlands - 103

Middletown - 833

Minisink - 62

Monroe - 504

Montgomery - 488

Mount Hope - 108

New Windsor - 677

City of Newburgh - 1,044

Town of Newburgh - 534

Palm Tree - 549

Port Jervis - 95

Tuxedo - 54

Wallkill - 706

Warwick - 476

Wawayanda - 162

Woodbury - 257

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 126

Town of Shawangunk- 93

City of Kingston- 159

Town of New Paltz- 71

Town of Marlborough- 93

Town of Saugerties- 77

Town of Lloyd- 113

Town of Ulster- 143

Town of Wawarsing- 95

Town of Rochester-33

Town of Rosendale- 29

Town of Esopus- 51

Town of Hurley- 24

Town of Marbletown- 17

Town of Woodstock- 18

Town of Olive- 12

Town of Gardiner- 20

Town of Shandaken- 7

Town of Denning- 2

Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

Carmel -330

Kent- 183

Patterson - 82

Philipstown-90

Putnam valley- 122

Southeast- 181

Dutchess County

Amenia- 10

Beacon city- 117

Beekman- 83

Clinton- 23

Dover- 44

East Fishkill- 163

Fishkill- 181

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- 112

LaGrange- 121

Milan- 10

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- 31

Pawling Village- 9

Pine Plains- 10

Pleasant Valley- 45

Poughkeepsie- 282

Poughkeepsie city- 270

Red Hook- 27

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- 44

Rhinebeck Village- 10

Stanford- 4

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union Vale -49

Wappinger- 157

Wappingers Falls village- 46

Washington- 10

* Dutchess County officials note 248 cases are pending address confirmation

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.