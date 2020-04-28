Where Does the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.
Sullivan County:
- Barryville: <10
- Bethel: <10
- Bloomingburg: 82
- Burlingham: <10
- Callicoon: <10
- Callicoon Center: <10
- Claryville: <10
- Cochecton: <10
- Cuddebackville: <10
- Eldred: <10
- Fallsburg: 22
- Ferndale: <10
- Forestburgh: <10
- Fremont Center: <10
- Glen Spey: 15
- Glen Wild: <10
- Grahamsville: <10
- Hankins: <10
- Harris: <10
- Highland Lake: <10
- Hortonville: <10
- Hurleyville: 12
- Jeffersonville: <10
- Kauneonga Lake: <10
- Kenoza Lake: <10
- Kiamesha Lake: <10
- Lake Huntington: <10
- Liberty: 124
- Livingston Manor: 20
- Loch Sheldrake: 12
- Long Eddy: <10
- Mongaup Valley: <10
- Monticello: 117
- Mountaindale: 10
- Narrowsburg:<10
- Neversink: <10
- North Branch: <10
- Obernberg: <10
- Parksville: <10
- Phillipsport: <10
- Pond Eddy: <10
- Rock Hill: 30
- Roscoe: <10
- Smallwood: <10
- South Fallsburg: 67
- Summitville: <10
- Swan Lake: <10
- Thompsonville: <10
- Westbrookville: <10
- White Lake: <10
- White Sulphur Springs: <10
- Woodbourne: 20
- Woodridge: 24
- Wurtsboro: 35
- Youngsville: <10
- Yulan: <10
Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley
Orange County
- Blooming Grove - 289
- Chester - 303
- Cornwall - 120
- Crawford -76
- Deerpark - 67
- Goshen - 364
- Greenville -64
- Hamptonburgh - 90
- Highlands - 103
- Middletown - 833
- Minisink - 62
- Monroe - 504
- Montgomery - 488
- Mount Hope - 108
- New Windsor - 677
- City of Newburgh - 1,044
- Town of Newburgh - 534
- Palm Tree - 549
- Port Jervis - 95
- Tuxedo - 54
- Wallkill - 706
- Warwick - 476
- Wawayanda - 162
- Woodbury - 257
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 126
- Town of Shawangunk- 93
- City of Kingston- 159
- Town of New Paltz- 71
- Town of Marlborough- 93
- Town of Saugerties- 77
- Town of Lloyd- 113
- Town of Ulster- 143
- Town of Wawarsing- 95
- Town of Rochester-33
- Town of Rosendale- 29
- Town of Esopus- 51
- Town of Hurley- 24
- Town of Marbletown- 17
- Town of Woodstock- 18
- Town of Olive- 12
- Town of Gardiner- 20
- Town of Shandaken- 7
- Town of Denning- 2
- Town of Kingston- 1
Putnam County
- Carmel -330
- Kent- 183
- Patterson - 82
- Philipstown-90
- Putnam valley- 122
- Southeast- 181
Dutchess County
- Amenia- 10
- Beacon city- 117
- Beekman- 83
- Clinton- 23
- Dover- 44
- East Fishkill- 163
- Fishkill- 181
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 112
- LaGrange- 121
- Milan- 10
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- 31
- Pawling Village- 9
- Pine Plains- 10
- Pleasant Valley- 45
- Poughkeepsie- 282
- Poughkeepsie city- 270
- Red Hook- 27
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- 44
- Rhinebeck Village- 10
- Stanford- 4
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union Vale -49
- Wappinger- 157
- Wappingers Falls village- 46
- Washington- 10
* Dutchess County officials note 248 cases are pending address confirmation
All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.