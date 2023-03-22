Where Can You Legally Surrender an Infant in New York State?
I cannot imagine what could be going through a mother's mind that would have them consider giving up their child at a young age, but regardless of the reason, New York State has a program that can help.
What is the program and how can a mother give her infant the chance to have a better life? Is it anonymous? What is this program called? Keep reading.
Can a mother give-a-way their infant legally in New York State?
There is a little more than just 'giving a child away' but yes, New York State has a program where mothers can leave their infant child (defined as less than 30 days old) with a certain group of people and legally walk away.
Where can the mother leave the child in New York State?
The name of the program is called the "Abandoned Infant Protection Act." The act allows mothers to leave their child with a safe person, or in a safe place and then immediately notify an appropriate person of its location.
What could potentially be defined as a safe place? These places include, but are not limited to, fire stations, hospitals and police stations.
Another thing to point out is that, while you are not required (as the person who is walking away from the child) to leave your name, you will be walking away from all of your parental rights.
For more information as to where you clean leave your child or if you have any questions about yours or the child's rights, please contact t 1-866-505-SAFE (7233).