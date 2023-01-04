Where Can You Legally Smoke a Cigar in the Hudson Valley NY?

Are you a cigar smoker who is looking for a place to kick back, relax and enjoy your cigar? There are many people who are hoping that cigar smoking goes out of favor, and that they never have to smell one of 'those things' ever again, are you one of them?

Or are you in the group of people who love to relax and enjoy their cigar? Maybe even in the company of others. This got me to thinking (and possibly it could have been watching a few Tom Selleck movies) where can people go, in the Hudson Valley, if they want to smoke a cigar, not their homes, but how about a cigar bar? Do they exist anymore?

What do smokers find enjoyable about cigars?

There is a place that knows more about cigars than I do, Cigar Aficionado, which is a on online publication. According to what I read on their site, cigars are similar to fine wines with their depth of flavor and subtle differences which like grapes, can taste differently based on where the tobacco is grown.

Where can someone purchase cigars in the Hudson Valley NY?

Believe it or not there are a few places that sell cigars. Places like Smokes For Less, Smokers Choice, and then there are smaller specialty stores located in Dutchess, Putnam, Orange and Ulster Counties.

Where can you smoke your cigars? Where are the smoking lounges?

There are a few places that you can smoke your cigars, here are just a few:

Havana Cigar Co, Raymond Ave, Poughkeepsie (supposedly opening soon)

Iron Horse Cigar Shop, 93 Ten Broeck Ave. Hudson NY 12534

Havana on Hudson, 1006 Brown Street Peekskill, NY 10566, Membership required

Big Ash Cigar Lounge, 448 Route 376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

The Depot Cigar & CBD, 70 Millpond Pkwy, Monroe, NY 10950

If there is another location that can be added to the above list, let us know.

