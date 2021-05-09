Where Can You Bring Your Dog to Eat or Shop in the Hudson Valley?

In 2016, a law went into effect that allowed dogs to eat at restaurants with their owners. I was thinking, how cool! I can finally grab something to eat, while I am out with the Puppas, and don't have to run them home first.

Yes, there are a few more things to it. The restaurant has to have an outdoor seating area where dog owners and their pets will dine. The dog has to be up to date on its vaccinations and has to be on a leash at all times. Of course, it also goes without saying that your dog needs to be well behaved, yes, your sweet petunia might be sweet at home, but are they really good when they are out?

Here are a few places that allow dogs or have a dog-friendly dining patio here in the Hudson Valley. As always, double-check with the business as their policy might have been changed week-to-week as things re-open from the COVID restrictions:

Russo’s Deli in New Paltz

Grand Cru Beer & Cheese, Route 308, Rhinebeck

Taconic Distillery in Standfordville

Cafe Mio, Gardiner

Julianne, Gardiner

Terrapin Restaurant, Rhinebeck

So those are places where you can eat, so what about businesses? Where can you run your errands and know that you can bring your dog with you?

Williams Lumber

Tractor Supply

Home Depot

Lowes

Most of the Distilleries, Breweries, Cideries and Wineries in the Hudson Valley. There are a few that say, please leave your dog at home, so check with them in advance. That is always a super safe move.

There is also a great website, BringFido, that has helped me in the past. It is updated by individual businesses, so while something might show on that site, as being open and or dog friendly, you will also just want to double-check.

