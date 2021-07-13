When Your Kids Want a Dinner They Saw on YouTube

We live in a digital world, and our kids are constantly watching YouTube. With that, comes them wanted to try things they saw. We recently tried something for dinner that my kids saw online.

YouTube is great. It's the go-to when you don't know how to do something, or you're looking for music, or a funny video. Of course, there are millions of food-related videos, which I'm usually drawn to, and it seems my kids are as well. My daughters love YouTube, and they always are learning new things and wanting to try something they saw. Usually, it's some sort of slime-related recipe which as a parent I hate.

Recently, my youngest daughter, who is seven and exactly like her father in every single way, wanted to try something that she saw on YouTube. Okay, sure, why not right? What did she want to try, and very passionate about? Spaghetti tacos...Yup, spaghetti tacos. Coming from a seven-year-old, it's exactly what you think it is. Spaghetti and sauce inside a crunchy taco shell.

It sounds interesting I have to admit, and I'm impressed at my daughter's persistence in making this one of our meals for the week. so, we did it, and I'll say that it wasn't bad. However, the crunchy corn tortilla that we had to use, I could've done without. The flavor clashed with the spaghetti and sauce. I would've liked to have a soft flour tortilla wrapped up like a burrito, but that's just me. Either way, my daughter was excited and that's all that matters.

At the end of the day, let your kids have fun and try new things. Let them be themselves, and just have fun. Also, I definitely get bonus points for the presentation in that picture, because, in my opinion, I made it look damn good!

