When Will the New York International Air Show Take Place?

There are certain things that make the Hudson Valley, the Hudson Valley. I’m sure that you can think of a bunch of ideas while reading this.

I instantly think of the fall scenery in November, the beauty of summer with everything lit up in green and the blossoming of spring flowers in early May.

As for events, the Hudson Valley is known for its cideries, breweries and wineries. Also, the Dutchess County and Ulster County Fair and also, the New York International Air Show.

This event is so huge that people travel from all over the world to attend the show.

The New York International Air Show will take place on August 28-29, 2021 in the Hudson Valley. This show will feature the USAF Thunderbirds and U.S Air Force F022 Raptor Demo Team. The New York International Air Show will take place at the Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Gates will open at 9am.

Have you ever thought of becoming a volunteer at the air show? They have a huge impact on the success of the New York International Air Show. You can sign up to volunteer here.

To find out more about the air show, click here.

To buy tickets, click the link here.

Along with general admission tickets, they also have fun options as well. I was looking at the merch on the website, they have super cool shirts for all ages.

Have you ever attended the air show before or an airplane event? Let us know if you will be joining in on this event.

