When Do Hudson Valley Winter Parking Restrictions Go in Effect?

Are you as confused as the rest of us? Are you not sure if you can park on the street during the 'winter?' Wait, when does winter start? Is it the time change? Is it November 1, November 15, December 1? Does it start at midnight? Does it end at 6 am? Maybe 8 am? When does winter end? March 1? April 1?

For most of us, it can seem pretty confusing. To make it even more confusing, it is based on what your town, city, or hamlet has to say on the matter. It is also great when a town reminds residents in advance as to what and when they should not do something. For instance, the Village of Wappingers took to a local publication this week to remind residents that the snow ordinance will be in effect from December 1, 2021, through April 1, 2022. This is for the hours of Midnight through 7 am where no person should be parked on a public street. In addition to the parking restrictions, it also mentioned that you need to keep your sidewalks free from snow and ice and that you have 24-hours after the snowfall ends to clear your sidewalks. If you park on the street or fail to keep your sidewalks clear, you could be fined.

What other Hudson Valley towns or villages also have parking restrictions during Winter?

Here are just a few in the Hudson Valley:

Saugerties: No parking on streets between 3:00 am and 7:00 am, December 15 to March 15

No parking on streets between 3:00 am and 7:00 am, December 15 to March 15 Poughkeepsie: No parking on streets or certain city lots between, 12:00 am and 8:00 am, November 1 to April 1

No parking on streets or certain city lots between, 12:00 am and 8:00 am, November 1 to April 1 City of Middletown: No parking is allowed on city streets between the hours of 2:00 am and 6:00 am between December 1 and March 15

No parking is allowed on city streets between the hours of 2:00 am and 6:00 am between December 1 and March 15 Warwick: No parking during winter weather, November 1 through April 1

No parking during winter weather, November 1 through April 1 Hyde Park: No parking on streets, midnight to 6:00 am, November 15 to March 15

No parking on streets, midnight to 6:00 am, November 15 to March 15 Town of Lloyd: No parking on streets or town maintained streets, highways, or roads, from October 15 thru April 15 from 12:00 midnight to 7:00 am, except in the Hamlet of Highland where it is 3:00 am to 7:00 am.

If your town is not listed above, check with your local municipality for hours and days. If you don't, you could end up with a ticket. Have you (like my neighbor) ever got a ticket for parking on a road during winter, when there wasn't any snow? Let us know.

