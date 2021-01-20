When Concerts Return, Who Are You Seeing?

It's been so long since I've experiencing live music the right way, and I'm longing for a concert experience. Who's the first band you want to see perform live when concerts come back.

For those of us who love to go and experience the bands who we love to see perform live, we're at the point where we are in desperate need of a concert. I feel like it's been so long since I've seen a concert, I can't even remember who I saw last, that's how long it's been.

Watching our favorite bands perform live online is great, and I appreciate that we have the technology to do so, but, as sad as it sounds, I just want to get buzzed and enjoy some awesome live music that right in my face. I long for those late nights leaving a venue not being able to hear anything because the band rocked so hard.

So many bands were forced to reschedule their tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those acts have pushed those tours out to begin at the end of May, early June. Government officials are saying that we won't see concerts and other things of that nature return until at least the Fall.

Obviously depressing news, but at this point, all the tours that were rescheduled are still scheduled to begin when stated. Will these bands be forced to rescheduled these tours once again? That remains to be seen, but it's looking like it's heading in that direction.

Who are you most excited to see live when concerts return?