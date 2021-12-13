The Many Things That We Love About Warwick, New York

For the last year, every Monday morning on The Wakin' Up with CJ & Jess Show, we welcome in a new Wolf Home Town of The Week.

A listener will call in, pick a local Hudson Valley Town, and then we will spin the Wheel O' Towns in hopes that it'll land on the town said listener has picked. Then, we'll spend the rest of the week shining the spotlight on the new Wolf Home Town of The Week.

This morning it's our final spin for 2021. Andrew called in and picked Beacon. Unfortunately, for Andrew, it landed on Warwick. With that being said, Andrew shared that he has been to Warwick a time or 2 and has visited the Warwick Winery and Distillery. He added that in the summertime they have great live music and food trucks as well and said the Warwick Winery and Distillery was a "good vibe."

So what do we need to know about Warwick? Do you have a favorite spot in town? Is there a hiking trail we don't know about? Maybe there's a dive bar that everyone has gone to at least once in their life?

We received a ton of messages and calls about what to do in Warwick and learned a lot as well.

Here's what we got so far:

Wineries: Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery. M in Middletown texted in and said "Applewood winery is great!! The small town events are wonderful. #1 apple festival."

A Foodie Dream: Lisa check-in from Harriman and said "Fratellos and Fetch, Halligans bar" are a must stop for all the food fans out there.

Warwick local Toni checked in and shared:

"If you go, you need to stop at Candy Apple Shop...the best homemade candies! They have a peanut butter cow that is adorable and delicious! Also go to Frazzleberries country furnishings, best store ever. If you need a gift, that is where you need to go. Also, Sweetman's Farm has a farm market with the best grass fed beef. You can find them on Instagram."

Andy from Greenville said that Warwick has the BEST "Frisbee Golf courses. It's awesome and free to play as long as you have a frisbee." He adds that it's located at the Warwick town park and not many people know about it.

Bob listening on 97.3 reminded us that Warwick is home to the Warwick Drive-In that has "three screens showing current double features on each. They are open from late March to around Halloween."

Haunted History: The Hudson Sports Complex. What used to be the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility is now a big sports complex. It also apparently is haunted by those old correctional facility spirits. The complex was featured on Travel Channel's Ghost Nation.

What did we miss about Warwick? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

