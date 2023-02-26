What Should You Know About Avalanche Prone Upstate New York?
You might not hear often about there being places in New York State that are susceptible to avalanches, but there are. In fact, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation put out a reminder this week that the conditions are pretty favorable for one right now.
When you are heading outdoors for hiking, snowmobiling or snowshoeing, what should you be aware of and know before you head out into the snow?
The biggest takeaway from the Department of Environmental Conservation regarding avalanches was the warning that we get them in New York State. I mistakenly thought that they were only in places like Colorado, Europe and Lifetime romance movies.
Some other takeaways about being prepared to go out into potential avalanche weather in New York?
I was also surprised that the DEC didn't say 'don't go' but they did say things like:
Can you still have a great time getting a hike in or a few runs in on an area that could be prime for an avalanche?
Yes, but your safety is and should be the #1 priority.
