What it Means For the Hudson Valley To Enter Phase 2 of Reopening
Here's what will be different in the Hudson Valley now that the region has entered Phase 2.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Mid-Hudson region was able to start Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening plan on Tuesday.
"The global public health experts advising New York State have reviewed the data and numbers for the Mid-Hudson region and cleared this part of the state to move ahead into Phase II of the reopening on Tuesday, June 9th. New Yorkers have been smart and disciplined throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, and it is essential for residents and businesses to continue to follow all necessary precautions to ensure the virus does not spread as we advance the Mid-Hudson reopening," Cuomo said.
The Mid-Hudson Region is made up of Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.
Phase 2 means businesses like retailers and car dealerships, real estate, hair salons and barbershops can reopen, with proper safety protocols in place. Restaurants and bars can also reopen for outdoor dining, with social distancing and offices can allow 50 percent of its workforce to return to the office.
Offices
- Professional services, nonprofit, technology, administrative support, and higher education administration (excluding full campus reopening) can bring back half of its workforce with social distancing measures
more guidelines
Real Estate
- Showings are only allowed in unoccupied or vacant properties (e.g. current owner or lessee is not inside the property).
- All individuals visiting the property will be required to wear a face-covering at all times.
for more Guidelines
In-Store Retail
- Stores can reopen with a limited number of shoppers
- Customers and workers must wear face coverings
- Malls can't reopen
for more Guidelines
Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals
- Businesses can bring back 50 percent of its workforce
- Customers and workers must wear face coverings
for more Guidelines
Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning
- Businesses can bring back 50 percent of its workforce
- Customers and workers must wear face coverings
for more Guidelines
Commercial Building Management
for more Guidelines
Hair Salons and Barbershops
- Customers must walk in wearing a mask
- Workers must wear masks and/or face shields
- Workers must get tested for COVID-19 every two weeks
- No waiting rooms
for more Guidelines
Outdoor Dining
- Restaurants and bars can reopen for customers to dine and drink outdoors
- Tables will be placed six-feet apart with a maximum of 10 people per table.
- Customers must wear masks when not seated
for more details