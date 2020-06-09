What it Means For the Hudson Valley To Enter Phase 2 of Reopening

Here's what will be different in the Hudson Valley now that the region has entered Phase 2.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Mid-Hudson region was able to start Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening plan on Tuesday.

"The global public health experts advising New York State have reviewed the data and numbers for the Mid-Hudson region and cleared this part of the state to move ahead into Phase II of the reopening on Tuesday, June 9th. New Yorkers have been smart and disciplined throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, and it is essential for residents and businesses to continue to follow all necessary precautions to ensure the virus does not spread as we advance the Mid-Hudson reopening," Cuomo said.

The Mid-Hudson Region is made up of Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Phase 2 means businesses like retailers and car dealerships, real estate, hair salons and barbershops can reopen, with proper safety protocols in place. Restaurants and bars can also reopen for outdoor dining, with social distancing and offices can allow 50 percent of its workforce to return to the office.

Offices

Professional services, nonprofit, technology, administrative support, and higher education administration (excluding full campus reopening) can bring back half of its workforce with social distancing measures

CLICK HERE more guidelines

Real Estate

Showings are only allowed in unoccupied or vacant properties (e.g. current owner or lessee is not inside the property).

All individuals visiting the property will be required to wear a face-covering at all times.

CLICK HERE for more Guidelines

In-Store Retail

Stores can reopen with a limited number of shoppers

Customers and workers must wear face coverings

Malls can't reopen

CLICK HERE for more Guidelines

Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals

Businesses can bring back 50 percent of its workforce

Customers and workers must wear face coverings

CLICK HERE for more Guidelines

Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning

Businesses can bring back 50 percent of its workforce

Customers and workers must wear face coverings

CLICK HERE for more Guidelines

Commercial Building Management

CLICK HERE for more Guidelines

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Customers must walk in wearing a mask

Workers must wear masks and/or face shields

Workers must get tested for COVID-19 every two weeks

No waiting rooms

CLICK HERE for more Guidelines

Outdoor Dining