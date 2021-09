So, you walk into a car museum. Where do you head? Those big black gangster cars from the 1930s? The flying fin superstars of the 1950s? Muscle Cars from the 1960s? Stock car racers? Maybe a truck? A 1940s Mack truck? How about a Tin Lizzy from the dawning of the automobile era? Well, you are in luck. Upstate New York has several incredible automobile museums to choose from. But, hey. Why choose? Visit them all!

"What a Beauty!" The 7 Best Auto Museums in Upstate NY