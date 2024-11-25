Suspect in Westchester Traffic Stop Facing Multiple Felony Charges

The recent trend of law enforcement here in the Hudson Valley making arrests after traffic stops continues, as last week members of the New York State Police arrested a New Rochelle man in the city of Mount Vernon.

Traffic Stop and Felony Arrest in Mount Vernon

The incident in question happened on November 19, 2024 when State Troopers from the Community Stabilization Unit in Troop K conducted their traffic stop of a 2015 BMW 328 Series on Union Avenue in the city of Mount Vernon. The stop was initiated after the driver reportedly violated multiple vehicle and traffic laws.

Troopers were successfully able to identify the driver of the vehicle as 44-year old Desmond S. Carter of New Rochelle. From there the violations continued to grow for Carter as Troopers discovered quickly that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Troopers then continued their investigation and proceeded interview Carter. During the interview, Carter attempted to flee the scene on foot, which failed as they apprehended a short distance away from the vehicle.

With Carter apprehended, Troopers once again continued their investigation this time initiating a search. In that search that they found plenty as Carter was in possession of approximately 60 grams of crack cocaine as well as a firearm, a loaded Bryco Model 38 .380 handgun.

A Long List of Charges

If it wasn't obvious enough, the suspect Carter after the ordeal was officially placed under arrest and faces a long list of criminal charges. According to the press release Carter was officially arrested for...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree, a class B felony

degree, a class B felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree with Intent to Sell, a class B felony

degree with Intent to Sell, a class B felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd degree, a class C felony

degree, a class C felony Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2 nd degree

degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7 th degree

degree Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Administration, all class A misdemeanors.

Following the ordeal, Carter was arraigned in the city of Mount Vernon Court. After his arraignment, he was then remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail. Currently there is no word on future court dates for the suspect.

