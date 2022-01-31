10 Things You’ve Never Considered About Mega Millions

Westchester Resident Wins $1 Million Through Mega Millions
Many of us dream of winning the lottery one day. How nice it would be to have everything that we needed paid for in an instant. Typically, I don't usually buy into the drawings, but when the Power Ball jackpot was climbing to $632.6 million recently, you know I was definitely putting in for that every chance I could! Since then, I've been keeping an eye on the numbers more closely.
I may not have won any money recently; however, a Westchester resident did manage to have some luck. One second-prize ticket for the January 28th Mega Millions drawing was sold in Larchmont, New York, and is guaranteed $1 million. The ticket was purchased at Larchmont Pharmacy at 2141 Palmer Avenue.
To get the $1 million prize, you'll need to match the numbers on the five white balls drawn without the Mega Ball. The odds of getting that are 12,607,306 to 1. So, congratulations to that lucky Larchmont resident!
What would you do if you won $1 million? Would you go on some kind of expensive shopping spree? Would you get a new car? Donate to charity? Invest? Take a vacation? Pay off all your bills? Whatever you choose to do, there are probably a few things that you have never thought of in regards to winning any form of lottery. Below are some facts and tips in regards to the Mega Millions you most likely have never considered.