A horrific scene is being investigated by law enforcement in the City of Yonkers following what officials are saying is an apparent murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week.

Yonkers Police Investigation

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the Yonkers Police Department received a report for an "unconscious person" at a residence on 142 Chittenden Avenue in Yonkers.

When police arrived on the scene they found two adults one male and one female.

The male had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was believed to be deceased upon arrival. The other adult was a female who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the female but they were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased individuals were identified as 54-year-old Sean O' Neill and 47-year-old Arlene O' Neill.

Major Case Squad Arrives on the Scene

When Detectives from both the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit arrived on the scene, they began an investigation and attempt to theorize what happened that lead to this scene.

According to the press release from the Yonkers Police Department, which can be viewed on their website or through their Facebook page, investigators determined that this was in fact a case of murder-suicide between both husband and wife.

At some point a dispute took place between both individuals, leading to Sean O'Neill to shoot his wife Arlene multiple times before turning the handgun on himself. Sean O'Neill was a retired NYPD officer and Arlene O'Neill was a teacher in the Eastchester Union Free School District.

Tragic Aftermath

As if this situation couldn't be any more horrific than it already was, one other realization was made at the scene. That realization was that all three of the O'Neill's children were home at the scene of the incident. Luckily though, none of the children were physically harmed.

The children were removed from the scene of the incident and our now in the custody of family members.

The press release concluded with a statement from the Yonkers Police Department extending their condolences to the friends and family of the O'Neill's. In addition, information was left for anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis or is contemplating self harm. That may be done by dialing 9-8-8 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

