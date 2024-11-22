Westchester “Juvenile” Arrested, in Possession of Over $90,000 in Stolen Checks

To say that the police department in New Rochelle has been active lately would be a tremendous understatement. In the last month, New Rochelle Police have attended to multiple robberies, break-in's and even a recent shooting.

We have previously covered many of these previous incidents and now you can add in this most recent case of theft that took place last week in the city. This most recent incident involving a teenage or "juvenile" suspect and thousands of dollars in checks.

Fleeing Police

This recent case of theft was handled last week by members from the New Rochelle Police Department last week during the early morning hours of November 12, 2024. At approximately 12:32am, Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center (RTC) issued an alert to the New Rochelle Police regarding a vehicle which had just entered the city on Eastchester Road & Pelhamdale Avenue.

This same vehicle just hours early was reported for fleeing not one but two separate traffic stops initiated by law enforcement. The first stop was from members of the NYPD and the second was by members from the New Rochelle Police at around 7:55pm on the evening of November 11.

According to the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department, shortly after the the alert was sent out by Westchester County Police, New Rochelle officers spotted the vehicle stopped in traffic at the intersection of Brook Street and Lincoln Avenue.

This time, officers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop without incident. After stopping the vehicle, officers began an investigation starting with identifying the driver. The driver was identified solely as being a 17-year old juvenile who at the time did not have identification or a drivers license.

Stolen Checks

The juvenile was then placed under arrest and taken back to the police station for processing. Once at the station, officers searched the juvenile and discovered that he was in possession of 24, that's two dozen, stolen checks United States Treasury. Each of the 24 checks was made out to a different individual, none which belonged to the 17-year old.

Further investigation revealed that a complaint had been made by recently from a local resident who did not receive her Social Security check. After discovering this, New Rochelle Police contacted local postal inspectors who then made their way to the police station. In total, the 24 checks totaled up to $91,396.38 in stolen money.

Charges for the Accused

Officially the 17-year old juvenile is now facing two separate felony charges. Those charges would be Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in both the 2nd and 3rd Degree. Both felonies are classified as Class C and Class D felony charges respectively.

These felony charges also carry hefty punishment if the accused is convicted. Individually, the charges could land a convicted individual behind bars for 7-15 years. In addition, the accused if convicted can also face hefty fines ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 or more.

The press release did not mention when it is that the 17-year old will be back in court. New Rochelle Police like with past cases are asking for the publics assistance while they investigate this case. Anyone with information may contact New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300 or anonymously at 914-632-COPS.

