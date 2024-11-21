Shootout in Westchester Leaves One Injured, Police Searching for Second Shooter

A chaotic scene unfolded earlier this week in the city of New Rochelle in Westchester County as law enforcement was alerted to calls for shots fired at a location in the city. The shots being fired were a result of conflict between two suspects exchanging gunfire.

New Rochelle Shootout

The calls for the dangerous shootout were received by members of the New Rochelle Police Department at approximately 12:53pm, to which officers immidiately responded. Reports indicated that the shootout occurred in the area of 311 North Avenue.

According to the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department, while officers were en route to the scene, they located a gunshot victim in the vicinity of Huguenot Street and North Avenue.

When officers discovered the victim, they quickly began providing medical aid to the individual who was described as being "conscious and alert". The individual had reportedly been struck multiple times and Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene who then transported the individual to a hospital for further medical treatment.

The same individual who was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital was also however in possession of a firearm at the time of the encounter. The individual in question was simply identified as being a 22-year old male from New Rochelle and that he was listed in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

Crime Scene Investigation

Following the treatment and transfer of the gunshot victim to the local hospital, law enforcement began their official investigation. According to the press release, two crime scenes were established. The first was established at Huguenot Street between LeCount Place and North Avenue, while the second scene was established at the area in front of 311 North Avenue, which also included North Avenue from Garden Street to the train overpass.

While law enforcement conducted their investigation, these areas were closed off for the processing of evidence by detectives on the scene but were reopened when evidence processing was complete.

At this time, New Rochelle Police are actively investigating this incident though it is still early in the investigative process. Police are also searching for the second shooter who fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The second shooter was described as being a "Black male wearing red pants and a black jacket".

New Rochelle Police are asking that anyone with information into this investigation to or the whereabouts of the second shooter to contact them. That may be done by calling the New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300 or contacting the anonymous tip line at 914-632-COPS.

