Wendy’s Brings Back Holiday Favorite to New York State Locations

Winter is not that far off. Fast food franchise Wendy's is planning on bringing back a menu item we first saw last year, that's sure to set the tone for cold. As the seasons change, this is the time when a number of fast food establishments like to add and remove various items from their menus.

Hudson Valley Wendy's Locations

Wendy's has a number of Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill, Monroe, Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Vails Gate, Chester, Middletown, Cortlandt Manor, Carmel, Nanuet, Monticello, and other restaurants in the lower Hudson Valley.

Wendy's to Bring Back Peppermint Frostys to New York State

Wendy's announced that they are bringing back the Peppermint Frosty to menus in New York and nationwide November 14. People says that this was Wendy's "first ever holiday flavored Frosty" that the chain had ever added, when it debuted in 2022.

Eat This, Not That! describes the frosty as a "frozen dessert features peppermint flavors combined with Wendy's creamy Frosty base in a nod to the winter holidays."

Here's How To Get Free French Fries at McDonald's in New York State

NBC says that McDonald's will be giving away free medium fries each Friday for McDonald’s app users with a minimum purchase of $1 dollar, until December 31.

The franchise announced that the offer is available for rewards members at any participating location. The offer can be used once every Friday, says NBC. To get your free fries, download the McDonald's mobile app, and just follow the instructions.

McDonald's Making Big Upgrades To Their Burgers at New York State Locations Next Year

McDonald's announced that their hamburgers will soon have "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions being added to the grill as the burgers cook. One could say the added onions are a similar manner of preparation as White Castle.

They also promise even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

McDonald's says the tweaks will bring out even more flavor to their burgers, as the chain has already rolled out the new recipe at locations in Canada, and Australia. Some markets on the West Coast will experience newer, more improved burgers very soon. McDonald's says the upgrade will be at all locations by 2024.

The move also comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have certainly taken customers away through the years.