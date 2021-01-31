Weird Furniture Finds in the Hudson Valley (PICS)

This stuff can be found in houses all across the Hudson Valley.

Are you a antique or a bargain hunter? Do you or someone you know love to travel across the Hudson Valley looking for antiques or out of the ordinary looking furniture? Well let me tell you, you're not alone.

I've found that for the last year or so, I've gotten really into searching for random pieces of furniture. I don't know if my age or the fact that we've been inside a pandemic for almost a year has anything to do with it, but I know there are some really cool and weird pieces of furniture in a lot of our houses.

I've been to a bunch of "vintage" or antique stores in the Valley. I've gone from Kingston to New Paltz to Newburgh, and found some really different pieces for sale. I haven't really bought much because nowadays, "vintage" means pricey...LOL!

So instead of spending money I don't have, I though it would be fun to put together a gallery of some of the weird furniture finds in the Hudson Valley.