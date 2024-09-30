Win a Pair of Tickets to See Weird Al Yankovic at Bethel Woods

The Bigger & Weirder Tour featuring Weird Al Yankovic and special guest Puddles Pity Party comes to Bethel Woods on Sunday, July 13th, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at bethelwoodscenter.org.

Weird Al Brings His Bigger & Weirder Tour to Bethel Woods in 2025

Weird Al brings his legendary full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour, playing his iconic hits as well as some never-performed-live-before fan favorites. Al’s long-time band is joined by four additional players to create a super-sized concert experience.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A 5-time Grammy Award winner, he is best known for his parodies of the biggest musical artists over the last 4 decades. His many hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” His last album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Weird Al's live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations. In 2022, Yankovic produced and co-wrote the Emmy-winning biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role.

Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is “comparable to any Grammy winner” (Los Angeles Times), has amassed over 900K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows around the globe including San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He has performed on stage with such legends as Eric Idle, Nick Offerman, Jack Black, Maynard James Keenan and Primus. Puddles’ one-of-a-kind “textured voice laced with melancholy” (NY Times) has been hailed as “operatic” (Boston Globe) and his show both “life-affirming” (Herald Scotland) and “hysterically funny” (LA Weekly).

