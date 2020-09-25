WEEKEND WEATHER: Warmer Weather Is On The Way

If you weren't really feeling the 30 something degree morning temps earlier this week, then this weekend will be for you. Tuesday may have been the first day of fall, but warmers temperatures will spread across the region Friday. Highs will be around 80, under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s. we may see some breaks of sun later in the day, though the clouds should hang around most of the day. Lows will only be in the 60s. Sunday will pretty much be the same, with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will once again be in the 60s overnight.

Monday will start the week off in the mid to upper 70s again, so we'll have a few more days of warmer weather before the next cool off.