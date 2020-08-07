WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm With a Chance for Scattered Showers

As many parts of the area still clean up from the mess left behind Isaias, when will the next chance for rain arrive? Friday afternoon will see cooler temps, with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for scattered showers through most of the day. Lows will be in the 60s, with a chance for rain.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the 80s. the chance for rain will stick around through most of the day, especially in the afternoon. Saturday night will see lows in the 60s once again.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid, with highs in the 80s. Lows will be around 70.

Have a great weekend!