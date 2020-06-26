WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm and Humid With a Chance For Storms

Friday's pleasant weather will be a great start for the upcoming weekend, but it won't last for long. Highs Friday will stay in the 80s, and lows in the 60s. but then it will get hooter and more humid.

Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 80s, with higher humidity and chance for scattered storms late. Lows will only go down to about 70. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 80s, with a chance for storms in the afternoon.

Stay cool, and have a great weekend!

