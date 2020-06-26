WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm and Humid With a Chance For Storms
Friday's pleasant weather will be a great start for the upcoming weekend, but it won't last for long. Highs Friday will stay in the 80s, and lows in the 60s. but then it will get hooter and more humid.
Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 80s, with higher humidity and chance for scattered storms late. Lows will only go down to about 70. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 80s, with a chance for storms in the afternoon.
Stay cool, and have a great weekend!
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Fireworks 2020
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.