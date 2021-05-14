WEEKEND WEATHER: The Best Weekend This Season So Far?

Mornings this week have been quite chilly across the Hudson Valley, but that is soon about to change, according to the forecast. Many areas experienced morning temps in the upper 30s and even some scattered frost, as the temps stayed way below average for this time of year. However, things will start to feel much more like the middle of May as we head into this weekend. And from what meteorologists are saying about the extended forecast into next week, the spring weather may finally be here to stay.

Highs Friday will climb into the lower 70s, as skies will be bright and sunny through the afternoon. Lows will reach about 50 overnight. Saturday will see temperatures in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance that some parts of the Hudson Valley will see a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but that is pretty normal as we get into this part year. Lows Saturday night will fall to about 50 once again.

Sunday should be another beautiful day across the area, as it will remain mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. As of now, both Hudson Valley Weather and the Weather Channel are calling for temperatures to stay in the 70s during the days ahead next week. We may have finally broken through the random periods of unusually colder weather that the Hudson Valley has seen the past several weeks.

So you may be wondering how the Hudson Valley is looking for the summer ahead? There are several different weather outlooks posted already, but one particular forecast is calling for the area to see "sizzling" temperatures, with above average rainfall for the summer of 2021.The Farmer's Alamance is predicting that the northeast should expect above average temperatures by mid to late summer, with more rain and severe weather than usual. Of course, these forecasts often differ and even contradict. For example, the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall.