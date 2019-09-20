Weekend Weather: Summer Returns to the Hudson Valley

It's only appropriate that the last weekend of summer will once again feel like summer here in the Hudson Valley. Friday morning's chill will go away, as temps will climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Friday night won't be as cold, with lows in the 50s. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Lows will fall to around 60, with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will really warm up, with highs in the 80s and increasing humidity. Sunday night will only fall into the low 60s. Monday, the first day of Autumn, will be another warm one, with highs in the 80s.

