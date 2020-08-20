WEEKEND WEATHER: Summer Heat Returns to the Hudson Valley

After some cool fall-like mornings, and sunny, beautiful afternoons, things are going to start heating up again across the Hudson Valley. Highs friday are expected to climb to the upper 80s, with higher humidity. Lows will be in the upper 60s overnight.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows will be around 70. Then, the chance for some rain returns by Sunday. Highs Sunday will once again climb into the upper 80s, with a chance for thunderstorms that afternoon. Lows Sunday night will be around 70.

Monday will start week off with highs once again the upper 80, under partly cloudy skies.