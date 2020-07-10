WEEKEND WEATHER: Stormy, Then Hot and Humid

The Hudson Valley will see a bit of surprise weather-wise, as Tropical Storm Fay will move inland early Saturday morning. Fay formed off the coast of the Carolinas, and quickly moved north, with winds gusting to 50 M.P.H.

The rain and wind will be out of the area by late Saturday morning, as highs will climb to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and high humidity. Lows will be in the low 70s. Highs Sunday will be around 90, as the Hudson Valley will see a other hazy, hot, and humid day.

Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 60s.

Stay dry, and have a great weekend!

