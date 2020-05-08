WEEKEND WEATHER: Snow and Cold? Then, Warmer For Mother’s Day

After we saw 80 degree temperatures last weekend, is it really possible that we'd see snow in the middle of May? According to forecasters, yes. How much? That depends.

Hudson Valley Weather has said we could see anywhere from a coating to a few inches across the area. Areas in the northern part of the listening area and higher elevations see the best chance for higher totals. Lows will be in the 30s Friday night.

Saturday will be windy and cold, with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Is it really May or early March? Highs for Mother's Day will be in the 50s, but the winds will remain and make it feel colder than it is. Early next week doesn't look any warmer, with highs staying in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

