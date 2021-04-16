WEEKEND WEATHER: Rain Exits, Slightly Milder Weather Returns

What happened? The Hudson Valley was enjoying warm and seasonable weather during the middle of the week, but then it seemed like winter took one last big gasp. Heavy rain Thursday brought in much colder temperatures by night, as lows fell into the 30s in many parts of the area. Now, the week will end with temperatures that will make it feel more like the middle of March, rather than the middle of April. Will it warm back up again soon?

Highs Friday will only be in the 40s, as morning showers will last off an on. Skies will remain cloudy by afternoon, as the chance for light rain will persist until the evening. Lows overnight will be quite cold, as temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy as we get into Saturday, with temperatures warming up slightly. Highs will be in the mid 50s by the afternoon, giving us a little bit of relief.

Sunday's forecast should stay about the same, with highs climbing to around 60. Clouds will continue to hang around most parts of the Hudson Valley, though we could see some breaks of sun by afternoon. Lows will fall to around 40 Sunday night. A chance for showers returns as we enter Monday, as mostly cloudy skies will again be the expected forecast. So, where's the warmer weather? Looks like we'll have to wait until Tuesday for temperatures to climb back up into the mid to upper 60s again.

As we look ahead to the summer, hurricane season once again returns. Should we expect another record year in the Atlantic like 2020? AccuWeather has released their long-range forecast, and while the numbers aren't quite as record-shattering as last year, 2021 is still expected to be quite an active year again for hurricanes in the Atlantic. Meteorologists are predicting 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes. with three to five of those expected to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater). If these numbers are correct, then expect another above average season. By comparison, a normal year will see around seven hurricanes total. NBC NY even furthers the predictions, by saying there is a 45% chance the East Coast will see a direct strike from the hurricane this season.