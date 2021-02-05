WEEKEND WEATHER: Possibility of More Snow On the Way ?

Morning snow showers will eventually exit the area by the middle of the day Friday, as the Hudson Valley will see dropping temperatures as we head into the weekend. Some parts of the region could anywhere from a coating to three inches in the higher elevations. That's not the big story though, as forecasters continue to watch an approaching storm that could bring more snow to the Hudson Valley by late Sunday. Right now, there is very little confidence on the storm's path, according to Hudson Valley Weather, making predictions quite tricky.

Highs Friday will climb into the mid to upper 30s, which should melt off most of the light snow from the morning. Lows will fall into the 20s overnight. Saturday will see mixture of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 30s. Saturday night will be very cold, with lows dropping to about 10 degrees, with clouds rolling in after midnight.

Sunday is the day that we're watching, as the next storm takes shape. Initially, meteorologists had said the area could experience another major winter storm like early this week. Then, the weather models began trending towards the storm moving far south, and staying out to sea. Now, we're potentially back on for a snow storm Sunday, according to the latest projections. How much could the Hudson Valley be looking at for snow? The Weather Channel has predicted anywhere from 2 to 5 inches. HVW is calling for around 2 to 4 inches. These are not huge amounts, though there is one model that is still calling for a major winter storm. Stay tuned for more details.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 20s, and lows in the low to mid 20s. Monday will start the week with highs in the 30s. Star warm, enjoy the Big Game, and have a great weekend!