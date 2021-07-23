WEEKEND WEATHER: Nice Start, Chance For Storms Returns Late

Looks like we'll have a few more nice days across the Hudson Valley, as the area enjoys milder temperatures and lower humidity. In fact, the past few mornings have been quite crisp, as overnight lows dipped into the mid 50s. The weekend should start with more pleasant weather, but the chance for rain and thunderstorms could return by Sunday afternoon, according to forecasts.

Highs Friday will reach the upper 70s, as skies will remain partly cloudy through the afternoon. Overnight lows will be fairly cool, as temps will once again fall into the mid 50s. Saturday will bring more mild weather to the area, as highs will be in the low 80s. Clouds will increase overnight however, as lows should remain in the mid 60s Saturday night. The chance for rain showers returns by Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s during the day, as there is a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lows will fall to around 60 overnight.

This should bring back a warming trend, as temperatures are expected to climb back up to the upper 80s early next week, with a slight chance for afternoon storms each day. The best chance for precipitation should be by Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel. This will slightly cool off the region again as we approach later next week.

As we continue on through the rest of the summer, one may wonder what the future holds for the Hudson Valley weather wise. Some long-range forecasts had called for above normal temperatures to continue through late summer, with August being the hottest month. It is not certain though if the above average precipitation will persist through the rest of the season.